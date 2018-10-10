Jwala Gutta Shares Her 'Me Too' Moment, Speaks Out Against Selection Bias



Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through... #metoo

— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) October 9, 2018



Since 2006.since this person became the chief ..threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion.the latest was when I returned from https://t.co/Ag37TlXFd3 out of national team https://t.co/OVhyvFNAN9 of the reasons I stopped playing!!



— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) October 9, 2018



Former India badminton player Jwala Gutta took to social media over the ‘mental harassment’ she endured as a professional just as the #MeToo movement has begun to take the nation by storm.Gutta addressed what she felt was a selection bias in the national team that worked against her, despite the fact that her performances merited selection.The 35-year old also accused the unnamed chief selector of harassing and threatening players for partnering with her in a bid to further isolate her.She also went on to hint that the inconsistency in the selection process was one of the reasons she chose to retire from the sport.“Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through…#metoo,” she said. “Since 2006, since this person became the chief, he threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion. The latest was when I returned from Rio. I was out of national team again. One of the reasons I stopped playing!”“Since 2006…till 2016…have been thrown out of the team again and again and again..inspite of my performances…2009 I was back in the team when I was world no.9.,” she said. “So when this person couldn’t get through to me…he threatened my partners, harassed them, made sure to isolate me in every manner. Even after Rio, the one who I was gonna play mixed with was threatened. And I was just thrown out of the team.”Gutta has won four Commonwealth Games medals in her career, including a finish atop the podium at Delhi 2010.The Arjuna awardee has also won a gold medal in the mixed doubles category at the South Asian Games in 2016.