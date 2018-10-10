English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jwala Gutta Shares Her 'Me Too' Moment, Speaks Out Against Selection Bias
Former India badminton player Jwala Gutta took to social media over the ‘mental harassment’ she endured as a professional just as the #MeToo movement has begun to take the nation by storm.
Jwala Gutta. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Former India badminton player Jwala Gutta took to social media over the ‘mental harassment’ she endured as a professional just as the #MeToo movement has begun to take the nation by storm.
Gutta addressed what she felt was a selection bias in the national team that worked against her, despite the fact that her performances merited selection.
The 35-year old also accused the unnamed chief selector of harassing and threatening players for partnering with her in a bid to further isolate her.
She also went on to hint that the inconsistency in the selection process was one of the reasons she chose to retire from the sport.
“Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through…#metoo,” she said. “Since 2006, since this person became the chief, he threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion. The latest was when I returned from Rio. I was out of national team again. One of the reasons I stopped playing!”
“Since 2006…till 2016…have been thrown out of the team again and again and again..inspite of my performances…2009 I was back in the team when I was world no.9.,” she said. “So when this person couldn’t get through to me…he threatened my partners, harassed them, made sure to isolate me in every manner. Even after Rio, the one who I was gonna play mixed with was threatened. And I was just thrown out of the team.”
Gutta has won four Commonwealth Games medals in her career, including a finish atop the podium at Delhi 2010.
The Arjuna awardee has also won a gold medal in the mixed doubles category at the South Asian Games in 2016.
Gutta addressed what she felt was a selection bias in the national team that worked against her, despite the fact that her performances merited selection.
The 35-year old also accused the unnamed chief selector of harassing and threatening players for partnering with her in a bid to further isolate her.
She also went on to hint that the inconsistency in the selection process was one of the reasons she chose to retire from the sport.
“Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through…#metoo,” she said. “Since 2006, since this person became the chief, he threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion. The latest was when I returned from Rio. I was out of national team again. One of the reasons I stopped playing!”
“Since 2006…till 2016…have been thrown out of the team again and again and again..inspite of my performances…2009 I was back in the team when I was world no.9.,” she said. “So when this person couldn’t get through to me…he threatened my partners, harassed them, made sure to isolate me in every manner. Even after Rio, the one who I was gonna play mixed with was threatened. And I was just thrown out of the team.”
Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through... #metoo
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) October 9, 2018
Since 2006.since this person became the chief ..threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion.the latest was when I returned from https://t.co/Ag37TlXFd3 out of national team https://t.co/OVhyvFNAN9 of the reasons I stopped playing!!
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) October 9, 2018
Gutta has won four Commonwealth Games medals in her career, including a finish atop the podium at Delhi 2010.
The Arjuna awardee has also won a gold medal in the mixed doubles category at the South Asian Games in 2016.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
- Gold for Archer Harvinder Singh at Asian Para Games
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy
- Actor Rohit Roy Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says 'That's Not Me At All'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...