Jwala Gutta Shares Stunning Picture from her Sister’s Wedding, Pictures Go Viral

Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta has been very active on Instagram for the last few days, sharing several pictures from her sister’s wedding. In many of those, she can be seen posing with her fiancee, Tamil movie star Vishnu Vishal. The stunning pictures have gone viral on social media as they continue to win the hearts of netizens. In a picture Gutta shared on Wednesday, she looks ravishing in her powder blue lehenga as she flaunts her intricate mehndi pattern covering her arms.



The snap has garnered several thousand likes on Instagram and a lot of compliments in the comment box. Among the top fans was Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat who commented, “Jwalaaaaa!! Patakha” on the post. Several fans agreed with the statement as they heaped praise on the pretty girl.

“You look so good in traditional Indian dresses,” wrote one user. “Beauty Queen Jwala in blissful blue lehenga,” said another.

Jwala shared another couple of pictures wearing the same outfit, having a playful moment with Vishnu. The smiling couple looks quite adorable in the candid moment captured on camera.



“It doesn’t matter who hurt you or broke you down what matters is who made you smile again,” Jwala captioned the post.

Jwala’s younger sister Insi Gutta got married earlier this week in a traditional Kumaoni ceremony. On Sunday, Jwala shared a group picture with the newly married couple and the families of bride and groom on her Instagram page.



Jwala herself got engaged to Vishnu earlier this year. She announced her engagement via a post on Twitter after her long time boyfriend Vishal proposed to her on her 37th birthday. The couple had been dating for over two years and is now looking forward to their marriage. Jwala was previously married to former badminton player Chetan Anand. They got divorced back in 2011.