Jwala Gutta’s Latest Insta Post Oozes of Love for Her Husband Vishnu Vishal

Ace badminton player Jwala Gutta recently tied the knot with beau Vishnu Vishal. Ever since the two of them have got married their social media handles have been flooded with pictures of their wedding events. In her latest post, Gutta has shared a candid picture of herself and Vishal in which she is seen kissing him.

In the monochrome photo, one can see Gutta leaning on her man with her hand around his neck as she gives him a kiss on his cheek. The badminton player has completed her post with a black heart and their wedding date (22.04.21) in the caption.

The post which oozes with love has garnered lots of good wishes from the couple’s fans. Many people have congratulated the two on their union while some have remarked on how beautiful they look together. A netizen wrote, “This picture is hot, so are you both”; another one commented, “Certificate mil gaya Finally.. Happy Married Life”; another remarked, “Long live the love between you too”.

Gutta and Vishal tied the knot on April 22 this year. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only friends and family in attendance. The badminton player had announced her wedding on April 13 through social media. In her post she had thanked people for their love and had sought their blessings for her new journey.

She wore some stunning outfits for all her wedding events. Ranging from sarees to lehengas, all her dresses looked absolutely gorgeous. In one of the couple photos that she has shared, she can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered floral light purple lehenga while Vishal is seen clad in off white embroidered sherwani. The two of them are looking nothing less than a dream in the picture.

Gutta has completed her look by wearing heavy jewellery including a necklace, earrings, maang tika, rings and a nose ring.

Vishal on the other hand has worn a neck piece which makes him look royal.

