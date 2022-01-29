Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 39 Highlights: Dabang Delhi KC Beat Gujarat Giants 41-22

Read more

Gujarat, they languish at the 11 spot with their 6th loss of the season. 7 point for Pradeep Kumar, 3 each for Rakesh Narwal and Rakesh Sangroia .

Dabang Delhi KC clearly the happier side heading into the break. They lead Gujarat Giants 22-11 at half-time. Vijay with 7 points and Ashu Malik with 6 points for Delhi on the raid while the defence too have picked up points with 2 to Manjeet Chillar, 1 each for Jeeva Kumar, Krishan Dhull and Joginder Narwal. Allrounder Sandeep Narwal too has two points. for Gujarat, Rakesh Narwal and Pardeep Narwa with three points each. 5 successful raids for Gujarat, 9 for Delhi. Only 3 successful tackles for Guajrat while Delhi have 7 so far.

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to crack on in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 29. Gujarat Giants will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of Saturday. In the second match, Telugu Titans will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Saturday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Saturday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi, that are placed second in the points table, will lock horns with Gujarat Lions. A number of issues have popped up for the team as they have lost their last two matches. They come into this game after having lost 25-42 to Puneri Paltan.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have not played a match since their win over Tamil Thalaivas in a closely-fought game back in January 20. They are currently placed at the 11th position on the points table.

The opening match of Wednesday between Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh,Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal

Dabang Delhi KC: Vijay, Ashu Malik, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Saturday, January 29.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Saturday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

