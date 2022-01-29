Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 39 Highlights: Dabang Delhi KC Beat Gujarat Giants 41-22

Live now
With under a minute to go, the game is sealed in Delhi’s favour and Gujarat Giants are too far away to salvage even a single point from this game. Delhi completely outplayed Gujarat and go top of the table with a big 41-22 win. * points for Vijay, 6 each for Sandeep Narwal and Ashu Malik, 5 each for Krishan Dhull and Manjeet Chillar and 4 for Neeraj Narwal. For Gujarat, they languish at the 11 spot with their 6th loss of the season. 7 point for Pradeep Kumar, 3 each for Rakesh Narwal and Rakesh Sangroia .
High 5 for Manjeet Chillar now. Delhi defence is turning up the heat now. Gujarat Giants, coming after a nine-day break, have been listless to be honest. Easy picking for Delhi’s defence they have been and that listlessness have been on display on the raids as well
Under 10 minutes of paly remaining and after time-out Pradeep Kumar takes out two key Delhi players — Vijay and Sandeep Narwal. Do-or-Die raid for Dabang Delhi KC and it is Ashu Malik and he is taken down by an ankle hold by Girish Maruthi Ernak. Delhi are down to two men and in comes Pradeep Kumar for the raid but Delhi defence up to the task. Super tackle and young Krishan Dhull with a fantastic thigh hold. High 5 for Dhull, and it is first high five for Delhi in the entire season. another Super Tackle by Daband Degli KC. Rakesh SAngroia taken down by Manjeet Chillar. Delhi extend lead to 15 points
Ajay Thakur is subbed in for the raid and he is taken out by Krishan Dhull. Sunil Kumar lone man standing he surredners. Second all out on Gujarat Giants and Dehli, without Naveen Kumar, have a 16 point lead over Gujarat.
Gujarat have started well here and have taken three points already. Sandeep Narwal picked out by Pradeep Kumar. But, Delhi comeback well and Pradeep Kumar cannot evade a Krishan Dhull dash. Delhi lead by 9 points now. Vijay in for the raid for Delhi and runs down the clock. Do-or-Die raid for Delhi now, and substitute Neeraj Narwal picks out Bhuvneshwar Gaur. At the other end, Jeeva Kumar with a super dash brings down Rakesh Sangroia. 11-point lead for Delhi now.
And we are off again. Empty raid by Gujarat Giants. Sandeep Narwal comes in for the raid for Delhi, Super tackle opportunity for Gujarat, but Narwal stays away. Couple of empty raids and Do-or-Die raid for Gujarat Giants and substitute Bhuvneshwar picks out Manjeet Chillar.
Dabang Delhi playing like a well-oiled machine here. Both defence and offence gelling together well and they have opened up a sizable lead over Gujrat Giants.
Vijay with a super raid walks away with three points for Dabang Delhi and Sandeep Narwal with a successful raid leaves Gujarat Giants with just two men. Hadi Oshtarak is subbed in and super tackle on Narwal by Rakesh Narwal. Two points and a revival for Gujarat, Rakesh Narwal in for the raid, but he is pushed out. Manjeet Chillar again. In comes Ashu Malik for thee raid with Gujarat just two men on the amt – Parvesh Bhainswal and Hadi Oshtarak, and Malik evades a Parvesh Bhainswal ankle hold. Oshtarak raiding and he is brought down. Dabang Delhi KC inflict first all out on Gujarat Giants. Gujarat reset; Delhi lead 14-6
Rakesh Sangroia is brought down by Delhi defence and they have 4-point lead. Pardeep Kumar though opens the account for Gujarat Giants. He evades a Jeeva Kumar dash. At the other end, Vijay on Do-or-Die raid for Delhi picks out PArvesh Bhainswal.
And we are underway and it is Sandeep Narwal in for the raid for Dabang Delhi KC. He picks up a bonus point. In comes Rakesh Sangroia for Gujarat Giants and an empty raid. Vijay with his first raid for Delhi and he also walks back with a bonuspoint. For Gujarat Giants it is Rakesh Narwal and he is tackled. Manjeet Chillar with initial block and Delhi defence bring down Narwal. 3 point lead for Delhi. Gujarat yet to open their account.
Dabang Delhi, that are placed second in the points table, will lock horns with Gujarat Lions. A number of issues have popped up for the team as they have lost their last two matches. They come into this game after having lost 25-42 to Puneri Paltan.
Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have not played a match since their win over Tamil Thalaivas in a closely-fought game back in January 20. They are currently placed at the 11th position on the points table.
Dabang Delhi KC clearly the happier side heading into the break. They lead Gujarat Giants 22-11 at half-time. Vijay with 7 points and Ashu Malik with 6 points for Delhi on the raid while the defence too have picked up points with 2 to Manjeet Chillar, 1 each for Jeeva Kumar, Krishan Dhull and Joginder Narwal. Allrounder Sandeep Narwal too has two points. for Gujarat, Rakesh Narwal and Pardeep Narwa with three points each. 5 successful raids for Gujarat, 9 for Delhi. Only 3 successful tackles for Guajrat while Delhi have 7 so far.
The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to crack on in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 29. Gujarat Giants will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of Saturday. In the second match, Telugu Titans will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.
Here is the match information for Saturday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Saturday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.
Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC
The opening match of Wednesday between Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7:
Gujarat Giants: Rakesh,Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal
Dabang Delhi KC: Vijay, Ashu Malik, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan
When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?
The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Saturday, January 29.
When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Saturday begin?
The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.
Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?
The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?
Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
