Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 40 Live Score and Updates: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 40 Live Score and Updates: Patna Pirates takes on Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas faces Bengaluru Bulls.
The Pirates and Pink Panthers have met 15 times in vivo PKL. Patna has won nine matches, while Jaipur has registered six. The Pink Panthers beat the Pirates 38-28 earlier this season. The Bengaluru Bulls hold an 8-1 lead in their head-to-head matches against the Tamil Read More
Patna Pirates have not been able to take the reigns of the match at all. Jaipur Pink Panthers are completely on top, their defence and their attack have both stood up.
A High5 for Sandeep Dhull!
Patna Pirates 18-39 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers have just continued the momentum from the first half.
Pirates 17-30 Pink Panthers
The half is over.
Jaipur have dominated this half as Arjun Deshwal has 11 points to his name from 13 raids.
The Pirates’ famed defence has collapsed as they trail 11-25 at the half.
Substitute Guman Singh picks up 2 more points. Guman now has 5 points for Patna and is their highest scorer on the night.
The Pink Panthers lead 24-10.
Guman Singh with a successful raid, picks up two important points for Patna.
19-7 to Jaipur.
Zero tackle points for Patna so far and this will be a worrying stat for the Pirates.
Jaipur are on fire and lead 15-4.
Arjun Deshwal with a fantastic raid as he bags 4 points for the Pink Panthers.
jaipur lead 12-3!
Jaipur race into an early lead. The defence holds firm as the Pink Panthers race into a 4-0 headstart!
Starting line-up for both teams
Patna: Prashant, Neeraj, Sachin, Monu, Sunil, Shadloui, Sajin
Jaipur: Sandeep, Arjun, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Rathee, Vishal, Sachin, Sahul
We are 5 minutes away from the start of the match.
This is likely to be an exciting affair!
Patna Pirates have the other hand in this one! Jaipur Pink Panthers are ninth in the standings while Pirates are on the third.
Here are today’s matches in Pro Kabaddi –
Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
Rivalry Week ki shuruwaat, 2️⃣ bade blockbusters ke saath! 🤩🍿
🎬 Patna Pirates 🆚 Jaipur Pink Panthers 🔥
🎬Tamil Thalaivas 🆚 Bengaluru Bulls 🔥
Don't miss the action tonight at 7:30 PM, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar! 🙌#VIVOProKabaddi #SuperhitPanga pic.twitter.com/1XZ3sHqakh
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 30, 2022
The Patna Pirates returned to action after a 10-day hiatus on Friday and registered a massive 52-24 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. The Pirates’ raiding unit was at its efficient best, as Sachin, Monu Goyat, and skipper Prashanth Kumar Rai combined to score 21 raid points. But the defence had a historic night, as Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil and Neeraj Kumar racked up High 5s. The Pirates set a new franchise record with 21 tackle points against the Thalaivas. Patna is looking scary on offence and defence, and it’s going to take a Herculean effort to stop this all-conquering ship.
The Jaipur Pink Panthers are winless in their last four games and have slipped to ninth on the points table. Outside of Arjun Deshwal, no other Jaipur player has been consistent. The Pink Panthers defensive unit has been especially woeful and has managed only 11 tackle points in their team’s last five halves of kabaddi. With no support for Deshwal and offence and a struggling defence, things are looking bleak for Jaipur. But one win could turn the tide of their season, and coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan would be hoping his team can find some form and beat the Pirates.
Since their impressive victory over the Haryana Steelers, the Tamil Thalaivas have gone five games without a win and have slipped to 10th on the points table. The defence, which had been their strength this season, has suddenly lost form and have averaged only 9.2 tackle points in the last five matches. Outside of Manjeet, no other raider has found much success either. The Thalaivas are in dire need of a victory to end their woeful form and keep their hopes of a playoff spot alive.
One win and four losses in their last five matches haven’t affected the Bengaluru Bulls’ league position. But with teams around them now playing their games in hand, the Bulls could slip fast on the points table. Bengaluru is scoring plenty of points but giving up a lot more. They have conceded a mammoth 38.2 points on average in their last five matches, an indictment of their recent struggles. The raiding unit outside Pawan Sehrawat has been woeful, with only Bharat finding minimal success. The defence, too, has been poor and has been guilty of too many advanced tackles. Coach Randhir Sehrawat will need his team to win as many games as possible to ensure they retain their spot in the top six.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.