CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#Budget2022#PKL
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Other Sports
    • »
  • Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 40 Live Score and Updates: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Live now

Auto Refresh

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 40 Live Score and Updates: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi Match Today: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Season: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Pro Kabaddi League Season 8, PKL Start Date, Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Full Match Timings, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 Venue Details Score Latest Kabaddi Updates Points table at news18.com

News18.com | January 30, 2022, 20:10 IST
Pro kabaddi league 2021 match today live score live streaming updates and telecast online pkl latest news Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 40 Live Score and Updates: Patna Pirates takes on Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas faces Bengaluru Bulls.

The Pirates and Pink Panthers have met 15 times in vivo PKL. Patna has won nine matches, while Jaipur has registered six. The Pink Panthers beat the Pirates 38-28 earlier this season. The Bengaluru Bulls hold an 8-1 lead in their head-to-head matches against the Tamil Read More

Jan 30, 2022 20:10 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - LIVE

Patna Pirates have not been able to take the reigns of the match at all. Jaipur Pink Panthers are completely on top, their defence and their attack have both stood up.

A High5 for Sandeep Dhull!

Patna Pirates 18-39 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jan 30, 2022 20:04 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - LIVE

Jaipur Pink Panthers have just continued the momentum from the first half.

Pirates 17-30 Pink Panthers

Jan 30, 2022 19:52 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - LIVE

The half is over.

Jaipur have dominated this half as Arjun Deshwal has 11 points to his name from 13 raids.

The Pirates’ famed defence has collapsed as they trail 11-25 at the half.

Jan 30, 2022 19:50 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - LIVE

Substitute Guman Singh picks up 2 more points. Guman now has 5 points for Patna and is their highest scorer on the night.

The Pink Panthers lead 24-10.

Jan 30, 2022 19:47 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - LIVE

Guman Singh with a successful raid, picks up two important points for Patna.

19-7 to Jaipur.

Jan 30, 2022 19:43 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - LIVE

Zero tackle points for Patna so far and this will be a worrying stat for the Pirates.

Jaipur are on fire and lead 15-4.

Jan 30, 2022 19:40 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - LIVE

Arjun Deshwal with a fantastic raid as he bags 4 points for the Pink Panthers.

jaipur lead 12-3!

Jan 30, 2022 19:33 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - LIVE

Jaipur race into an early lead. The defence holds firm as the Pink Panthers race into a 4-0 headstart!

Jan 30, 2022 19:32 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - LIVE

Starting line-up for both teams

Patna: Prashant, Neeraj, Sachin, Monu, Sunil, Shadloui, Sajin

Jaipur: Sandeep, Arjun, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Rathee, Vishal, Sachin, Sahul

Jan 30, 2022 19:25 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

We are 5 minutes away from the start of the match.

This is likely to be an exciting affair!

Jan 30, 2022 19:08 IST

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates have the other hand in this one! Jaipur Pink Panthers are ninth in the standings while Pirates are on the third.

Jan 30, 2022 18:38 IST

PKL Matches Today -

Here are today’s matches in Pro Kabaddi – 

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Read more

Thalaivas. Their meeting earlier this season finished in a 38-30 win for Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Patna Pirates returned to action after a 10-day hiatus on Friday and registered a massive 52-24 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. The Pirates’ raiding unit was at its efficient best, as Sachin, Monu Goyat, and skipper Prashanth Kumar Rai combined to score 21 raid points. But the defence had a historic night, as Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil and Neeraj Kumar racked up High 5s. The Pirates set a new franchise record with 21 tackle points against the Thalaivas. Patna is looking scary on offence and defence, and it’s going to take a Herculean effort to stop this all-conquering ship.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are winless in their last four games and have slipped to ninth on the points table. Outside of Arjun Deshwal, no other Jaipur player has been consistent. The Pink Panthers defensive unit has been especially woeful and has managed only 11 tackle points in their team’s last five halves of kabaddi. With no support for Deshwal and offence and a struggling defence, things are looking bleak for Jaipur. But one win could turn the tide of their season, and coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan would be hoping his team can find some form and beat the Pirates.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Since their impressive victory over the Haryana Steelers, the Tamil Thalaivas have gone five games without a win and have slipped to 10th on the points table. The defence, which had been their strength this season, has suddenly lost form and have averaged only 9.2 tackle points in the last five matches. Outside of Manjeet, no other raider has found much success either. The Thalaivas are in dire need of a victory to end their woeful form and keep their hopes of a playoff spot alive.

One win and four losses in their last five matches haven’t affected the Bengaluru Bulls’ league position. But with teams around them now playing their games in hand, the Bulls could slip fast on the points table. Bengaluru is scoring plenty of points but giving up a lot more. They have conceded a mammoth 38.2 points on average in their last five matches, an indictment of their recent struggles. The raiding unit outside Pawan Sehrawat has been woeful, with only Bharat finding minimal success. The defence, too, has been poor and has been guilty of too many advanced tackles. Coach Randhir Sehrawat will need his team to win as many games as possible to ensure they retain their spot in the top six.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

More News

TAGS