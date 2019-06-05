Kagiso Rabada: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Kagiso Rabada is a South African bowler and is part of the South Africa cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 24 years old.
Kagiso Rabada in action in the warm-up game against Sri Lanka. (Source: AFP)
Kagiso Rabada, whose full name is Kagiso Rabada, is a South African cricketer. He was born on May 25, 1995 at Phalaborwa. He is 24 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Gauteng, Gauteng Under-19s, Lions, South Africa A, South Africa Colts XI, South Africa Under-19s, St Stithians College.
Kagiso Rabada has played in 68 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 225 runs at an average of 14.35. His highest score is 26. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 106 wickets at an average of 26.43. His bowling economy rate is 4.98. He has 1 five-wicket haul. His best bowling figure is 6/16.
Rabada made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Dhaka on July 10, 2015 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at Kennington Pval on June 02, 2019.
This Kagiso Rabada: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 05, 2019.
