Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Virat Kohli Immature, Can't Take Abuse: Rabada Starts War of Words Ahead of India-South Africa Clash

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said Virat Kohli can't take abuse and even went as far as calling him "immature".

News18 Sports

Updated:June 1, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Virat Kohli Immature, Can't Take Abuse: Rabada Starts War of Words Ahead of India-South Africa Clash
Kagiso Rabada after dismissing Virat Kohli (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Kagiso Rabada in a recent interview said that Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is "immature".

The incident which the South African bowler is referring to happened during the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Rabada revealed what happened when he and Kohli got into an war of words during a meeting between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don't get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can't take the abuse," Rabada said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

"You have to think about what you are going to do, because the wicket was good. All it was was a verbal fight. Something like that will not distract me. If anything, it is just going to wake me up to hit my areas a lot more consistently," Rabada added.

Rabada also said that on thought about the incident on his way back form the match and wondered if being angry is what makes him the player he is.

"But later that evening, on the bus back to the hotel, I asked myself: 'That guy [Kohli] always seems to be angry on the field. Is he really angry?' Then I thought to myself what it would take for me to become really, really angry. That is going to happen very few and far times in between. And becoming angry like that - is that what gets him to play well? Do you know what I am saying? I can't psyche myself to be angry," Rabada said.

The two will face off again when India take on South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram