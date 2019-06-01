English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virat Kohli Immature, Can't Take Abuse: Rabada Starts War of Words Ahead of India-South Africa Clash
South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada said Virat Kohli can't take abuse and even went as far as calling him "immature".
Kagiso Rabada after dismissing Virat Kohli (Image: AFP)
Kagiso Rabada in a recent interview said that Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is "immature".
The incident which the South African bowler is referring to happened during the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Rabada revealed what happened when he and Kohli got into an war of words during a meeting between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
"I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don't get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can't take the abuse," Rabada said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.
"You have to think about what you are going to do, because the wicket was good. All it was was a verbal fight. Something like that will not distract me. If anything, it is just going to wake me up to hit my areas a lot more consistently," Rabada added.
Rabada also said that on thought about the incident on his way back form the match and wondered if being angry is what makes him the player he is.
"But later that evening, on the bus back to the hotel, I asked myself: 'That guy [Kohli] always seems to be angry on the field. Is he really angry?' Then I thought to myself what it would take for me to become really, really angry. That is going to happen very few and far times in between. And becoming angry like that - is that what gets him to play well? Do you know what I am saying? I can't psyche myself to be angry," Rabada said.
The two will face off again when India take on South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5.
