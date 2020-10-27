News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Kane And Son Combine To Give Tottenham To 1-0 Win At Burnley

Tottenham's Son Heung-min chases the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor stadium Burnley, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Jason Cairnduff/Pool via AP)

Tottenham's Son Heung-min chases the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor stadium Burnley, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Jason Cairnduff/Pool via AP)

Son Heungmin combined with Harry Kane to give Tottenham a 10 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

BURNLEY, England: Son Heung-min combined with Harry Kane to give Tottenham a 1-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

Kane headed Erik Lamela’s corner on for Son to nod into the net in the 76th minute at Turf Moor. It was the ninth time in six league matches so far this season that Kane and Son have combined for goals.

This season when I’ve been dropping a bit deeper … it allows me to get some space, Kane said.

Tottenham moved up to fifth place and didn’t bring Gareth Bale off the bench in northern England. Burnley has one point from five games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 27, 2020, 3:42 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...