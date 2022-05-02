Kane Flaunts His Body At The Age Of 55, Gives Credit To Diamond Dallas Page’s Yoga Program

Professional wrestler Kane has had one of the most illustrious World Wrestling Entertainment careers of all time. He is deemed equal to other WWE legends such as The Undertaker, Dave Bautista, John Cena and Triple H.

The Hellacious introduction of Kane was something that painted a permanent picture depicting fear in our minds. From having long hair and a ferocious mask to having no hair or eyebrows, we have seen Kane in various forms.

Kane has been the fiercest rival to Undertaker. While they have been friends on many occasions, it’s no secret that Kane has buried and burnt Undertaker. All of these moments in addition to the two world titles make Kane a legend no less than any other wrestler in WWE. But now, at the age of 55, he is a dedicated politician. The Republican Mayor of Knox County works hard and is currently gearing up for re-elections. This hard work takes a major chunk of his day and yet he takes time for his health.

This is evident from his Twitter post from April 30 where we can see him in his best shape yet. Originally named Glenn Jacobs, Kane flaunted his peak shape on Twitter with the caption – “Thanks to Diamond Dallas Page’s Yoga and low carbs for making 55 look (and feel) this good!” The DDPY (Diamond Dallas Page’s Yoga) is designed for athletes who have sustained innumerable injuries. As Kane was a wrestler and has sustained many serious injuries, this program is the best for him to get back in shape and clearly, the results are stunning.

Thanks to @DDPYoga and low carbs for making 55 look (and feel) this good! pic.twitter.com/BwlfeYx8Kd— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) April 30, 2022

Kane was also known as ‘The Big Red Machine’ during his WWE days and earned a rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 because of his impeccable performance and fierce wins in the wrestling tournament.

