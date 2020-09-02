Kane Williamson Apprehensive About Virus Ahead Of IPL

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson has acknowledged feeling apprehensive about COVID-19 as he prepares to join Sunrisers Hyderabad for the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

Williamson, who leaves for the tournament on Thursday, said players will have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined in observing protocols designed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Two players and 11 support staff of the Chennai Super Kings have already tested positive for COVID-19 and Williamson said he hopes measures already in place will avoid further transmission.

Thats part of the reason why they made every team stay at a different hotel, Williamson told Radio New Zealand. But obviously thats bad news. You dont want to hear anybody has COVID.

I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic so hopefully through another lockdown period they can come through and will be okay.

The IPL is due to start on Sept. 19 and Williamson is one of six New Zealanders who will play in the Twnety20 tournament.

Obviously theres a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time, Williamson said. Now its two days out you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined.

