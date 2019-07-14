Kane Williamson Scores Most Runs as Captain in a Single World Cup, Breaks Jayawardene's Record
New Zealand's Kane Williamson became the highest run-scorer as a captain during a single edition of the Cricket World Cup, breaking Mahela Jayawardene's 12-year-old record.
Kane Williamson scored 30 in the final on Sunday (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: New Zealand's Kane Williamson on Sunday became the captain with the most runs in a single World Cup, breaking the 12-year-old record of former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene who had amassed 548 runs in the 2007 edition of the showpiece event.
Williamson achieved the feat when he opened his account in the final against England at the Lord's. However, the Kiwi skipper's stay in the middle didn't last long as he departed for 30 (53 balls, 4x2) after edging Liam Plunkett to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.
5️⃣5️⃣7️⃣* - #KaneWilliamson now has more runs at #CWC19 than any other captain in a single World Cup campaign.Leading from the front 👏#CWC19Final | #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/CdFQpC4NWj— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019
Williams is now the fourth-highest run-getter in this World Cup with 578 runs from 10 innings with two hundreds and two fifties. He can be dislodged by England's Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow who have scored 549 and 496 runs, respectively, so far in the tournament.
The Kiwis have been heavily reliant on Williamson to score the bulk of the runs for them in this competition, and more often than not WIlliamson has stood up to the task.
This is New Zealand's second consecutive World Cup final after they lost to Australia in the 2015 edition.
