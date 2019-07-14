Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kane Williamson Scores Most Runs as Captain in a Single World Cup, Breaks Jayawardene's Record

New Zealand's Kane Williamson became the highest run-scorer as a captain during a single edition of the Cricket World Cup, breaking Mahela Jayawardene's 12-year-old record.

IANS

Updated:July 14, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kane Williamson Scores Most Runs as Captain in a Single World Cup, Breaks Jayawardene's Record
Kane Williamson scored 30 in the final on Sunday (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: New Zealand's Kane Williamson on Sunday became the captain with the most runs in a single World Cup, breaking the 12-year-old record of former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene who had amassed 548 runs in the 2007 edition of the showpiece event.

Williamson achieved the feat when he opened his account in the final against England at the Lord's. However, the Kiwi skipper's stay in the middle didn't last long as he departed for 30 (53 balls, 4x2) after edging Liam Plunkett to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Williams is now the fourth-highest run-getter in this World Cup with 578 runs from 10 innings with two hundreds and two fifties. He can be dislodged by England's Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow who have scored 549 and 496 runs, respectively, so far in the tournament.

The Kiwis have been heavily reliant on Williamson to score the bulk of the runs for them in this competition, and more often than not WIlliamson has stood up to the task.

This is New Zealand's second consecutive World Cup final after they lost to Australia in the 2015 edition.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram