Kapil Dev Lauds PM Modi's 'Effortless Comfort and Natural Warmth' For Sportspersons

1983 World Cup hero and one of India’s superstars Kapil Dev has heaped praised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way motivated Indian athletes throughout the Tokyo Olympics. It is just not the former cricketer but PM Modi has garnered praise from all corners for the role he played during the recently concluded quadrennial games. From sending his best wishes to the athletes through a video interaction before they left for Tokyo, to keeping touch with Indian contingent through calls, who can forget the heartwarming interaction he had with the women’s hockey team after they narrowly missed out on the bronze medal. PM Modi also hosted the Indian contingent after their return to India.

In his column for The Statesman, India’s 1983 World Cup winner highlighted how PM Modi boosted the morale of even those athletes who returned without a medal."Often, people only care about a sportsperson’s success. When someone fails, they are forgotten. However, the most important thing in an athlete’s life is to know that there is someone who cares about their struggle, regardless of success or failure. From Modi ji’s actions, it is clear that his respect is for the effort that sportspersons put in, and not necessarily just medals. This shone warmly in his post-Olympics interactions with Olympians that recently played on television where he spent time with both the winners and the triers. PR Sreejesh made an important observation where he told the Prime Minister that most people call when the team wins, but the Prime Minister had called even when they lost and that meant a lot to them," Dev wrote.

“It is not clear if any Prime Minister of India has ever said that he or she wants to create a culture of sports in our country and appealed to parents to encourage children who want to play sports. Perhaps Modi ji is the first to do so. The Prime Minister has not only asked parents to encourage sports but has also shown how it is done, by showing keen interest in sports and our sportspersons," he added.

Kapil Dev also lauded PM Modi for being up to date with every athlete’s condition, “There is an effortless comfort and natural warmth in the way the Prime Minister connects with sportspersons. He knew the names of most athletes and connected with them easily on first name basis. He knew about Lovlina Borgohain’s mother’s health, he spoke about the meaning of Dutee Chand’s name, he asked Ravi Dahiya to be less serious and more cheerful and connected with most athletes in a way that only people who know or follow them for long could."

“This is what encourages the creation of a sporting culture, which will be one of Modi ji s most important legacies. I, as a sportsperson, am so emotional and glad to see the sports fraternity getting love and affection from the PM."

PM Modi had earlier in his Independence Day speech — on Sunday — applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and their feat has inspired future generations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here