Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Memories to Last a Lifetime: Social Media Celebrates 36 years of India's 1983 World Cup Win

India led by Kapil Dev won the 1983 World Cup trophy on this day 36 years ago. From fans to former cricketers, here's how social media celebrated the historic triumph

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Memories to Last a Lifetime: Social Media Celebrates 36 years of India's 1983 World Cup Win
Kapil Dev with the 1983 World Cup trophy (Photo Credit: VVS Laxman Twitter)
Loading...

On June 25, 1983, India made history when they lifted the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup by defeating the two-time Champions West Indies in the final. As India celebrates 36 years of its 1983 Cricket World Cup win, cricketers and fans took to Twitter to pour in congratulatory messages to Kapil Dev and 1983 Team India on achieving the unbelievable feat.

To wish all the fourteen team players from India, including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Yashpal Sharma, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balvinder Singh Sandhu and Sunil Valson, here's how Twitter celebrated the 36 years of 1983 World Cup victory.

BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) congratulated Team India by sharing a joyous tweet, writing, "On this day in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime", and sharing the historic picture of Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup trophy.

Ace cricketer VVS Laxman also wished the team with the tweet, "25th June, a very significant day in Indian cricket history - India's first ever Test match in 1932 and also the day we won our first ever World Cup title in 1983, and the face of Indian cricket changed with this victory."

Former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad also took to Twitter to write, "Memories and achievements never fade away I remember the moment when Kapil Dev lifted the the world cup in 1983 the proudest moment of my life 36 years have passed and it seems as if it was only yesterday my contribution was in the semi-finals against England when I bowled Ian Botham."

BJP Mumbai Spokesperson Suresh Nakhua tweeted, "#ThisDayThatYear 25/06/1983. @therealkapildev lifted the World Cup for India first time."

IPL team Mumbai Indians also congratulated the previous Indian cricket team, writing, "#OnThisDay in 1983, #TeamIndia won the @cricketworldcup for the first time under the leadership of therealkapildev Can you name all eleven players from that final? #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan"

Here is how fans celebrated the historic win:

 

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram