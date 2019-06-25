Memories to Last a Lifetime: Social Media Celebrates 36 years of India's 1983 World Cup Win

On June 25, 1983, India made history when they lifted the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup by defeating the two-time Champions West Indies in the final. As India celebrates 36 years of its 1983 Cricket World Cup win, cricketers and fans took to Twitter to pour in congratulatory messages to Kapil Dev and 1983 Team India on achieving the unbelievable feat.

To wish all the fourteen team players from India, including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Yashpal Sharma, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balvinder Singh Sandhu and Sunil Valson, here's how Twitter celebrated the 36 years of 1983 World Cup victory.

BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) congratulated Team India by sharing a joyous tweet, writing, "On this day in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime", and sharing the historic picture of Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup trophy.

On this day in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime 🇮🇳🇮🇳🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/w6b7gg7zAw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2019

Ace cricketer VVS Laxman also wished the team with the tweet, "25th June, a very significant day in Indian cricket history - India's first ever Test match in 1932 and also the day we won our first ever World Cup title in 1983, and the face of Indian cricket changed with this victory."

25th June, a very significant day in Indian cricket history - India's first ever Test match in 1932 and also the day we won our first ever World Cup title in 1983, and the face of Indian cricket changed with this victory. pic.twitter.com/69QNlweh4E — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2019

Former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad also took to Twitter to write, "Memories and achievements never fade away I remember the moment when Kapil Dev lifted the the world cup in 1983 the proudest moment of my life 36 years have passed and it seems as if it was only yesterday my contribution was in the semi-finals against England when I bowled Ian Botham."

Memories and achievements never fade away I remember the moment when Kapil Dev lifted the world cup in 1983 the proudest moment of my life 36 years have passed and it seems as if it was only yesterday my contribution was in the semi finals against England when I bowled Ian botham https://t.co/Yii8ZmcAxv — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2019

BJP Mumbai Spokesperson Suresh Nakhua tweeted, "#ThisDayThatYear 25/06/1983. @therealkapildev lifted the World Cup for India first time."

IPL team Mumbai Indians also congratulated the previous Indian cricket team, writing, "#OnThisDay in 1983, #TeamIndia won the @cricketworldcup for the first time under the leadership of therealkapildev Can you name all eleven players from that final? #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan"

Here is how fans celebrated the historic win:

On this day in 1983, our first World Cup win 😍pic.twitter.com/hugM9rW2Gu — Vinay (@semperfiutd) June 24, 2019

25 June 1983 - A major event that changed Indian Cricket. Kapil Dev and his team brought India it's first World Cup, defeating the 2 times champion West Indies in the final at Lord's. Heck the team wasn't even labelled underdogs, darkhorse- nothing. pic.twitter.com/jCEIugL1LO — Aditya (@StarkAditya_) June 25, 2019

This day on 25th day of June 1983 India become Cricket World Cup champion. We are greatful and thank full to the super Hero Kapil Dev and team India pic.twitter.com/7pS0ynBqB6 — Arvind yayawar (@ArvindYayawar) June 25, 2019