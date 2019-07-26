Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: From Virat Kohli to Hima Das, Tributes Pour in for Bravehearts

It was on this day 20 years ago India decisively won the Kargil war and regained the territories that briefly captured by Pakistan.

The nation is celebrating the Amry's victory in the historic war, paying tributes to the valour and scarifies of our soldiers.

The Kargil War, under Operation Vijay, concluded on July 26, 1999, and lasted for two months and three weeks.

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to pay tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War.

We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. ???? #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 26, 2019

India's golden girl and athlete Hima Das also made sure to pay her respect to the bravehearts by sharing a victory picture of the Kargil war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019.

Tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for our nation 🇮🇳 The true heroes! #KargilVijayDivas #20YearsofKargilVijay pic.twitter.com/VNyNroSCuB — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 26, 2019

Major Surendra Poonia, a former athlete and now a BJP member, also remembered the bravehearts by thanking the gladiators who fought for India in the 1999 Kargil War.

Remembering fellow brothers who laid down their lives in Kargil war.I salute all gladiators who fought for our motherland ???? and won war for us in 1999..We will NEVER forget supreme sacrifice made by you and your families for our nation. Tribute??Jai Hind #KargilVijayDivas pic.twitter.com/Ctv1fkr0um — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 26, 2019

Cricketer Rishabh Pant also gave massive respect to soldiers for their valour, courage and sacrifices by sharing a tweet on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019.

Massive respect to our soldiers for your courage, valour and sacrifices. Hum kabhi nahi bhoolengey aapko.????Jai Hind ???????? #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/fbTD08Ybna — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) July 26, 2019

Others cricketers who joined in paying their tributes include Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and VVS Lakshman.

I salute the unflinching courage of our martyred soldiers & everyone who fought the Kargil War diligently, protected the nation & its people. Your sacrifices will be held in high regard & remembered today & every day. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PCL9RvYpR2 — Suresh Raina???? (@ImRaina) July 26, 2019

I will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs of our Indian Army, the courage they showed in the Kargil war. Jai Hind! #KargilVijayDiwas ?????? pic.twitter.com/aqzjN9vgn7 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2019

The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will never be forgotten. Respect to our true heroes we salute you.???????? #KargilVijayDiwas — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 26, 2019

Salute to the sacrifice and courage of the real heroes of our nation who made sure that our country lives in peace. ?? Jai Hind ???? #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/PMrFm5XMSt — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 26, 2019

I bow down to the sacrifice of the soldiers who reclaimed the peaks , sacrificed their livesand salute the courage and valour of the men and women who stand guard.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/EJ3l76Eh5p — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2019

Table Tennis player Manika Batra took to the micro-blogging site to salute the brave heroes of the Kargil War.

On this Kargil Vijay Diwas let us remember and salute our all brave soldiers who had fought in the Kargil War.Jai Jawan. Jai Hind.#kargilwar #jaijawan #indiansoldiers pic.twitter.com/w8cVIP5PT7 — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) July 26, 2019

Wrestler Geeta Phogat posted a poem for the Kargil War heroes. She shared the famous picture from the Kargil War victory celebration.