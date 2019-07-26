Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: From Virat Kohli to Hima Das, Tributes Pour in for Bravehearts

Eminent Indian sportspersons, including Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and sprinter Hima Das, took to Twitter to pay tribute the Bravehearts who lost their lives for the nation in the Kargil War.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: From Virat Kohli to Hima Das, Tributes Pour in for Bravehearts
20 years ago today, India won the kargil war (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

It was on this day 20 years ago India decisively won the Kargil war and regained the territories that briefly captured by Pakistan.

The nation is celebrating the Amry's victory in the historic war, paying tributes to the valour and scarifies of our soldiers.

The Kargil War, under Operation Vijay, concluded on July 26, 1999, and lasted for two months and three weeks.

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to pay tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War.

India's golden girl and athlete Hima Das also made sure to pay her respect to the bravehearts by sharing a victory picture of the Kargil war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019.

Major Surendra Poonia, a former athlete and now a BJP member, also remembered the bravehearts by thanking the gladiators who fought for India in the 1999 Kargil War.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant also gave massive respect to soldiers for their valour, courage and sacrifices by sharing a tweet on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019.

Others cricketers who joined in paying their tributes include Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and VVS Lakshman.

Table Tennis player Manika Batra took to the micro-blogging site to salute the brave heroes of the Kargil War.

Wrestler Geeta Phogat posted a poem for the Kargil War heroes. She shared the famous picture from the Kargil War victory celebration.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

