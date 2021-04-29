Karim Benzema Joins Elite List with 20 Goals in UEFA Champions League Knockout Stages

Karim Benzema has joined an elite UEFA Champions League list as he scored a goal in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday. Benzema, with the goal against Chelsea, scored his 20th goal in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Benzema became only the fifth player to score 20 or more goal in the Champions League knockout stages. While Benzema is fifth at 20, the ones ahead of him are Thomas Mueller (24), Robert Lewandowski (26), Lionel Messi (49) and Cristiano Ronaldo (67).

Benzema also scored his fifth Champions League semi-final goal on Wednesday and tied with Alessandro del Piero on fourth in the list of most goals in the semi-finals. Messi is third in the list with six goals, Lewandowski is second with seven goals and Ronaldo leads the list with a whopping 13.

Having scored against Chelsea, he also got tied with Raul Gonzalez on third with 33 goals in the list of most goals scored against different teams. Messi (36) and Ronaldo (35) lead the list.

Benzema also made it to the fourth spot in the list of all-time top scorers in the Champions League. He and Raul have 71 goals to their names. Lewandowski is third with 73 goals, Messi is second with 120 and Ronaldo is on top with 134 goals.

The second leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea is finely poised with the first leg ending in a draw. Chelsea have a slight advantage based on the one away goal they scored.

