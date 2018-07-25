English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karman Kaur Thandi Shines to Record Maiden WTA Win
Qualifier Karman Kaur Thandi registered her first win on the WTA Tour, as she beat China’s Jia-Jing Lu 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round of the JiangXi Open in Nanchang, China.
Karman Kaur Thandi.
Qualifier Karman Kaur Thandi registered her first win on the WTA Tour, as she beat China’s Jia-Jing Lu 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round of the JiangXi Open in Nanchang, China.
The 20-year-old Indian achieved her highest ranking of 225 in July 2018. Karman sets her goal to be within the top 200 by the end of this year and be able to feature in the main draw of a Grand Slam next season.
India’s tennis sensation recorded her first ITF singles title in $25K Hong Kong tournament in June 2018, which has given her immense confidence for the remainder of the tour.
Thandi will now face sixth seed Saisai Zheng in the round of 16.
(More to follow)
Also Watch
The 20-year-old Indian achieved her highest ranking of 225 in July 2018. Karman sets her goal to be within the top 200 by the end of this year and be able to feature in the main draw of a Grand Slam next season.
India’s tennis sensation recorded her first ITF singles title in $25K Hong Kong tournament in June 2018, which has given her immense confidence for the remainder of the tour.
Thandi will now face sixth seed Saisai Zheng in the round of 16.
(More to follow)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did You Know Ishaan Khatter Lost Out on Student Of The Year 2 Because of Ex Tara Sutaria?
- Is That Really You, Tanushree Dutta? The Actress is Unrecognisable In New Look
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
- Esha Gupta Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- How Rajshri Deshpande, Gaitonde’s Wife in 'Sacred Games', is Helping Maharashtra Farmers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...