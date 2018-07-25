GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karman Kaur Thandi Shines to Record Maiden WTA Win

Qualifier Karman Kaur Thandi registered her first win on the WTA Tour, as she beat China’s Jia-Jing Lu 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round of the JiangXi Open in Nanchang, China.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 25, 2018, 1:02 PM IST
Karman Kaur Thandi.
The 20-year-old Indian achieved her highest ranking of 225 in July 2018. Karman sets her goal to be within the top 200 by the end of this year and be able to feature in the main draw of a Grand Slam next season.

India’s tennis sensation recorded her first ITF singles title in $25K Hong Kong tournament in June 2018, which has given her immense confidence for the remainder of the tour.

Thandi will now face sixth seed Saisai Zheng in the round of 16.

(More to follow)

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
