English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karman Thandi Cracks Top-200, Sets New Target of 150 by Year-end
Karman Kaur Thandi today became only the sixth Indian woman tennis player to crack the top-200 rankings in singles, jumping 32 places in the WTA chart. Karman is now ranked exactly 200 in the WTA list.
Karman Kaur Thandi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Karman Kaur Thandi today became only the sixth Indian woman tennis player to crack the top-200 rankings in singles, jumping 32 places in the WTA chart.
Karman is now ranked exactly 200 in the WTA list.
The 20-year-old Delhi girl, backed by Mahesh Bhupathi, has been in good form in the past few weeks, winning her maiden ITF singles title in Hong Kong and making the semi-finals in two others in China.
In April, the country's top singles player Ankita Raina had broken into the top-200 and is now ranked 195 (-4).
Before these two girls, Sania Mirza, Nirupama Vaidyanathan, Shikha Uberoi and Sunitha Rao had made it to the top-200.
While Sania, winner of six Grand Slam titles in doubles, touched a career-high of 27 in singles in 2007, Nirupama's best rank was 134 in 1997.
Shikha's highest ranking was 122 and Sunita reached 144. Both these players were US citizens even though they represented India on tour.
"I am happy to climb to top-200. Step by step, I will try to reach my goal of getting into top-150 by the year-end," Karman, who celebrated the moment by indulging in some shopping, told PTI.
In her last three tournaments, Karman won her maiden ITF singles title in Hong Kong and reached semi-final in two others in China.
Asked if she played differently to get consistency, Karman said:"The matches I played before were tight ones and they could have gone either way. I lost those matches but learnt from them."
"In the matches, I played recently, I kept my intensity on every point and stepping it up both mentally and game wise. I stayed solid with my game both physically and mentally."
Karman has been training in Delhi for the past one year with Aditya Sachdeva having worked at Mouratoglou Academy in Nice, France under renowned Patrick Mouratoglou.
Karman said she benefited a lot while training in Nice where she use to hit with top French player Alize Cornet.
"I got to know my body better there and I picked up a lot of things, both fitness and game. Adi sir knows my game inside out so he can also fix whatever wrong is there. So, my game is mixture of methods of both the coaches," Karman said.
The Delhi girl is now targeting a good show at the Asian Games, where she will compete in singles along with Ankita Raina.
Commenting on the development, Bhupathi told PTI,"It is a stepping stone. She works very hard and it's good to see her moving in the right direction."
Rutuja Bhosale was the next best Indian at number 388, a gain of 11 places.
In the men's singles, Yuki Bhambri was unchanged at 86 while Ramkumar Ramanathan climbed four places to a career-best 111.
In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna (27), Divij Sharan (38), Leander Paes (80) and Purav Raja (83) were unchanged. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan dropped two rungs to 89 while N Siram Balaji (96) and Vishnu Vardhan (98) also maintained their top-100 ranking.
Also Watch
Karman is now ranked exactly 200 in the WTA list.
The 20-year-old Delhi girl, backed by Mahesh Bhupathi, has been in good form in the past few weeks, winning her maiden ITF singles title in Hong Kong and making the semi-finals in two others in China.
In April, the country's top singles player Ankita Raina had broken into the top-200 and is now ranked 195 (-4).
Before these two girls, Sania Mirza, Nirupama Vaidyanathan, Shikha Uberoi and Sunitha Rao had made it to the top-200.
While Sania, winner of six Grand Slam titles in doubles, touched a career-high of 27 in singles in 2007, Nirupama's best rank was 134 in 1997.
Shikha's highest ranking was 122 and Sunita reached 144. Both these players were US citizens even though they represented India on tour.
"I am happy to climb to top-200. Step by step, I will try to reach my goal of getting into top-150 by the year-end," Karman, who celebrated the moment by indulging in some shopping, told PTI.
In her last three tournaments, Karman won her maiden ITF singles title in Hong Kong and reached semi-final in two others in China.
Asked if she played differently to get consistency, Karman said:"The matches I played before were tight ones and they could have gone either way. I lost those matches but learnt from them."
"In the matches, I played recently, I kept my intensity on every point and stepping it up both mentally and game wise. I stayed solid with my game both physically and mentally."
Karman has been training in Delhi for the past one year with Aditya Sachdeva having worked at Mouratoglou Academy in Nice, France under renowned Patrick Mouratoglou.
Karman said she benefited a lot while training in Nice where she use to hit with top French player Alize Cornet.
"I got to know my body better there and I picked up a lot of things, both fitness and game. Adi sir knows my game inside out so he can also fix whatever wrong is there. So, my game is mixture of methods of both the coaches," Karman said.
The Delhi girl is now targeting a good show at the Asian Games, where she will compete in singles along with Ankita Raina.
Commenting on the development, Bhupathi told PTI,"It is a stepping stone. She works very hard and it's good to see her moving in the right direction."
Rutuja Bhosale was the next best Indian at number 388, a gain of 11 places.
In the men's singles, Yuki Bhambri was unchanged at 86 while Ramkumar Ramanathan climbed four places to a career-best 111.
In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna (27), Divij Sharan (38), Leander Paes (80) and Purav Raja (83) were unchanged. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan dropped two rungs to 89 while N Siram Balaji (96) and Vishnu Vardhan (98) also maintained their top-100 ranking.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karman Thandi Cracks Top-200, Sets New Target of 150 by Year-end
- Airtel Launches Rs 597 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls And no FUP Limit
- How a Woman's Face Appeared on Adverts and Posters Without Her Actually Signing Up For It
- Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gets a Kick Out of his Birthday, Thanks to Sister Rhea
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...