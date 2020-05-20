Karnataka Allows Sports Activities in State With Social Distancing Rules

Karnataka sports minister CT Ravi on Wednesday said that the government has permitted sports activities in the state with certain exemptions. Kabaddi and swimming are still not allowed not is the opening of fitness centers.

"All sports where social distancing can be maintained is allowed to be practiced including hockey, badminton. It is not possible to maintain distance in kabaddi and the chance of the virus spreading is high in a swimming pool and so these are not allowed," said CT Ravi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has not allowed the opening of gyms at least until the end of lockdown 4.0 on May 31.

Practicing sports in clubs is also allowed provided restaurant and lodging remain shut. Spectators are not allowed at any venue.

Standard operating procedure applies to all activities. Masks, sanitisers, thermal screening and tissue paper or own towel is mandatory.