CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» Sports» Karnataka Announces Rs 10 Lakh for Neeraj Chopra's Former Coach Kashinath Naik
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Announces Rs 10 Lakh for Neeraj Chopra's Former Coach Kashinath Naik

Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw gold (AFP)

Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw gold (AFP)

Former national coach Kashinath Naik, who was one of the trainers of Neeraj Chopra, would be receiving a Rs 10 lakh reward after the javelin star won gold at the Olympics.

Karnataka on Sunday announced a Rs 10 lakh award for former national javelin coach Kashinath Naik, who was also one of the trainers of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Naik, a former national javelin throw athlete and coach, hails from Bengle village in Sirsi taluk in the state’s Uttara Kannada district. Karnataka Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister, K.C. Narayana Gowda said that Naik, who trained Chopra and paved the way for the latter to win the gold at the Olympics and make the nation proud, is himself is an achiever, having won a bronze medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Naik, who was coach of the national team between 2013 to 2018, had trained Chopra between 2015 to 2017 at the Indian Army facility at Patiala.

“In view of this achievement, I am announcing a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to Naik which is, in a way, to show our gratitude," the minister said in a statement.

Gowda also stated that the state government would also honour all Indian Olympic medallists.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 08, 2021, 21:11 IST