Karnataka CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Reward for Lakshya Sen after Thomas Cup Win
1-MIN READ

Karnataka CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Reward for Lakshya Sen after Thomas Cup Win

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen (AP)

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen (AP)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for shuttler Lakshya Sen on winning the Thomas Cup

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced a cash reward worth Rs 5 lakh from the state government for shuttler Lakshya Sen, member of the Indian men’s badminton team that won the Thomas Cup.

The Chief Minister made the announcement after inaugurating the ‘Mini-Olympic Sports Meet-2022’ organised by the Youth Empowerment and Sports department, an official press release said quoting him.

He also said his government is encouraging all sports.

“We have selected a group of 75 sportpersons from various disciplines for special training as part of preparations for the Paris Olympics (in 2024),” Bommai said.

The India’s men’s badminton team lifted the Thomas Cup title for the first time ever with a commanding 3-0 win over powerhouse Indonesia on Sunday.

World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and doubles players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy stunned the 14-time champions to win the prestigious team championship.

first published:May 17, 2022, 09:30 IST