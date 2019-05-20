Take the pledge to vote

Karolina Pliskova Climbs to Second in WTA Rankings, Serena Williams Back in Top 10

Karolina Pliskova trails Naomi Osaka by only 801 points after she jumped 5 places into second spot in the latest WTA rankings.

AFP

Updated:May 20, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
Karolina Pliskova Climbs to Second in WTA Rankings, Serena Williams Back in Top 10
Karolina Pliskova will be the second seed at the French Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Karolina Pliskova climbed five places in the WTA rankings on Monday to second after her Italian Open triumph at the weekend, with Naomi Osaka's world number one spot now in the Czech's sights.

The 27-year-old saw off Briton Johanna Konta to win her 13th WTA title in Rome.

She will be the second seed at the French Open, which starts on Sunday, as she looks to improve on her previous best Roland Garros performance -- a semi-final run in 2017.

Osaka's lead in the rankings remains in peril, although reigning French Open champion Simona Halep dropped down to third.

Pliskova's rise has seen three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova slip two places and one spot respectively.

Serena Williams returned to the top 10 after playing her first match since March in Italy, despite pulling out before her scheduled second-round match with sister Venus.

WTA top 20:
1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,486 pts
2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685 (+5)
3. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,533 (-1)
4. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,405
5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,095 (-2)
6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,055 (-1)
7. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,552 (+1)
8. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4,430 (+1)
9. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967 (-3)
10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,521 (+1)
11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,500 (-1)
12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,136 (+1)
13. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,063 (-1)
14. Madison Keys (USA) 2,965
15. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,893
16. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,815 (+1)
17. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,565 (-1)
18. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,520
19. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,465
20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,305

