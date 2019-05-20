English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Karolina Pliskova Climbs to Second in WTA Rankings, Serena Williams Back in Top 10
Karolina Pliskova trails Naomi Osaka by only 801 points after she jumped 5 places into second spot in the latest WTA rankings.
Karolina Pliskova will be the second seed at the French Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Karolina Pliskova climbed five places in the WTA rankings on Monday to second after her Italian Open triumph at the weekend, with Naomi Osaka's world number one spot now in the Czech's sights.
The 27-year-old saw off Briton Johanna Konta to win her 13th WTA title in Rome.
She will be the second seed at the French Open, which starts on Sunday, as she looks to improve on her previous best Roland Garros performance -- a semi-final run in 2017.
Osaka's lead in the rankings remains in peril, although reigning French Open champion Simona Halep dropped down to third.
Pliskova's rise has seen three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova slip two places and one spot respectively.
Serena Williams returned to the top 10 after playing her first match since March in Italy, despite pulling out before her scheduled second-round match with sister Venus.
WTA top 20:
1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,486 pts
2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685 (+5)
3. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,533 (-1)
4. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,405
5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,095 (-2)
6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,055 (-1)
7. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,552 (+1)
8. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4,430 (+1)
9. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967 (-3)
10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,521 (+1)
11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,500 (-1)
12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,136 (+1)
13. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,063 (-1)
14. Madison Keys (USA) 2,965
15. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,893
16. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,815 (+1)
17. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,565 (-1)
18. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,520
19. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,465
20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,305
