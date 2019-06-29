Karolina Pliskova Destroys Angelique Kerber to Win 2nd Eastbourne International Title
Eastbourne International 2019: Karolina Pliskova beat reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4.
Karolina Pliskova beat Angelique Kerber in a little over an hour. (Photo Credit: Twitter/WTA)
Eastbourne: World number three Karolina Pliskova cruised to her second Eastbourne International title with a 6-1, 6-4 destruction of Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber on Saturday.
The Czech did not drop a set all week and raced through the final in little over an hour on court to claim her third title of the year.
"All week I was playing quite perfect," said Pliskova. "But not all the matches were as easy the score says, especially today."
Kerber will head to London for the defence of her Wimbledon title next week as one of the favourites, but on this form it is Pliskova who looks capable of ending her long wait for a Grand Slam victory.
2019 #NatureValleyInternational champion @KaPliskova gets acquainted with her new hardware! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1W738EtpNi
— WTA (@WTA) June 29, 2019
"I tried my best but you deserved to win today," said Kerber.
"Going back as a defending champion it will be a special moment stepping onto centre court again.
"I'm feeling good, I'm playing good at the moment and hopefully I can continue on my play from last year."
Pliskova raced into an early 4-0 lead as the Kerber serve was broken three times in a rapid opening set.
The German was broken again in the opening game of the second and that proved decisive as Pliskova served out the match in dominant fashion to close her head-to-head deficit against Kerber to 7-5.
