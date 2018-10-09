GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Karolina Pliskova Sees Off Varvana Lepchenko in Tianjin Open

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova overcame unseeded Varvara Lepchenko 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 in her opening-round match at the Tianjin Open on Monday.

Agencies

Updated:October 9, 2018, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karolina Pliskova Sees Off Varvana Lepchenko in Tianjin Open
Karolina Pliskova. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova overcame unseeded Varvara Lepchenko 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 in her opening-round match at the Tianjin Open on Monday.

The 26-year-old Pliskova, who took a wildcard entry into the tournament as she aims to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, eased through the first set but Lepchenko's aggressive forehand caused her problems in the second and the American won the tiebreaker to force a decider.

Lepchenko saved five match points on the back of some powerful groundstrokes but a solid first serve clinched Czech Pliskova's win after two-and-a-half hours.

Top seed Pliskova will next face Slovenian Polona Hercog, who beat Spain's Lara Arruabarrena 7-6(5) 6-2.

In other results, Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova beat 2014 champion Alison Riske 5-7, 6-1, 7-5; fifth-seeded Hsieh Su-Wei beat Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (4), 7-5; and Magda Linette defeated Evgeniya Rodina 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Pliskova is chasing one of the three available spots in the WTA Finals, along with fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka, Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...