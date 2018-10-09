Karolina Pliskova Sees Off Varvana Lepchenko in Tianjin Open

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova overcame unseeded Varvara Lepchenko 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 in her opening-round match at the Tianjin Open on Monday.The 26-year-old Pliskova, who took a wildcard entry into the tournament as she aims to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, eased through the first set but Lepchenko's aggressive forehand caused her problems in the second and the American won the tiebreaker to force a decider.Lepchenko saved five match points on the back of some powerful groundstrokes but a solid first serve clinched Czech Pliskova's win after two-and-a-half hours.Top seed Pliskova will next face Slovenian Polona Hercog, who beat Spain's Lara Arruabarrena 7-6(5) 6-2.In other results, Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova beat 2014 champion Alison Riske 5-7, 6-1, 7-5; fifth-seeded Hsieh Su-Wei beat Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (4), 7-5; and Magda Linette defeated Evgeniya Rodina 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.Pliskova is chasing one of the three available spots in the WTA Finals, along with fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka, Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens.