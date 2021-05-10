Karrion Kross Says Dream Match with John Cena Would be Like 'Two Different Generations Meeting'

The NXT Champion Karrion Kross has expressed his desire to face the Leader of the Cenation, John Cena, in a dream match. Pushing his dream to face Cena, Kross also gave several reasons for their matchup inside the ring.

Kross revealed his dream encounter in the ring during an interview with BT Sport. Heaping praises on John Cena, Kross said that it would honour for him to fight the former world champion in near future.

Speaking about his decision, Kross said “Everybody has already called out The Rock. Everyone already called out Brock Lesnar. Everyone has exercised interest in seeing Scarlett and I versus The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. But I think having the opportunity to work with John Cena on a really big stage, hopefully with people, would be awesome.”

Kross even went on to add that his matchup with Cena would be like a “two different generations meeting.” He also said that Cena’s generation served as an inspiration for the modern-day wrestlers.

The American wrestler further said that even though he has never met him, the former world champion is one of the hardest working people in the industry.

He added that match between the two would be among one of those games that one should not miss, before adding that he and the 44-year-old have a similar style and it would serve well inside the ring.

Kross also made it known that he feels a match between himself and Cena would be a can’t-miss attraction as their styles would get well together in a WWE ring.

The American star started his career with Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre, AAA Worldwide (AAA), Major League Wrestling, and other independent circuits under the ring name of Kevin Kross and Killer Kross.

He also made a one-off appearance with WWE in 2015. And five years later, WWE inked a deal with him under his current ring name.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here