Kathleen Baker Breaks 100m Backstroke World Record at US Swimming Championships

Kathleen Baker sliced more than half a second off her personal best to win the women's 100m backstroke at the US swimming championships in a world record of 58.00sec on Saturday.Baker had been gunning for the Kylie Masse's world record of 58.10 ever since she finished runner-up to the Canadian at the World Championships in Budapest last year.That was another silver medal performance for Rio Olympics runner-up Baker, and just more motivation for a swimmer who now has her sights set on breaking through the 58-second barrier."I put a goal on my phone so it reminds me every day and right now it's a 58.10," Baker said. "I just broke that, so now I'm going to put 57.99 down."Baker, who shared 200m backstroke gold with 16-year-old Regan Smith this week, led a podium that featured three women under 59 seconds with 50m back winner Olivia Smoliga second in 58.75 and Smith third in 58.83.Hers was the first world record of the five-day championships, which serve as a qualifier for both the Pan Pacific Championships next month in Tokyo and the World Championships in South Korea next year.Baker said she fed off the energy of Katie Ledecky -- who stirred up the crowd as she briefly pushed world record pace on the way to a 400m freestyle victory in 3:59.09.But it took her a moment to realize what she'd accomplished."I was looking to see if I won first, and then I realized I went 58.0 and I was shook," she said. "I was like 'Oh my gosh I just broke a world record!'"While there was no world record for Ledecky, her distance dominance was on full display as she shredded 400m field.On pace to break her own world record of 3:56.46 through the first 250 meters, Ledecky professed herself satisfied with a time under four minutes, with expectations she'll improve at the Pan Pacs coming up in less than two weeks.