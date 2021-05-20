Kavita Devi Among Several WWE Superstars Released by the Company Due to Budget Cuts

Kavita Devi, WWE’s first female Indian pro-wrestler was among several WWE superstars who were released by the company this week due to budget cuts, PWInsider reports. This news comes almost a month after a number of supertsars were released from WWE’s RAW and SmackDown brands due to budget cuts.

Kavita Devi who signed with the company in 2017 and competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament where she lost to Dakota Kai in the very first round. A year later she joined the WWE Performance Center and then becamea part of WrestleMania 34, where she was one of the competitors in the Women’s Battle Royal event. The 34-year-old former TV presenter and power lifter last appeared on TV in July 2019 after which she had to return to India due to a family emergency. She was supposed to be a part of WWE Superstar Spectacle but could not return to the US.

Former NXT Champion Alexander Wolfe, former MMA Horsewomen member Jessamyn Duke along with Vanessa Borne (Danielle Kamela), Skyler Story (Brandi Lauren Pawalek, Ava Storie), Ezra Judge (Ezekwesiri “EJ” Nduka Jr.), are the other wrestlers who were released by the WWE.

Wolfe was in action in the latest episode of WWE NXT where he lost to Killian Dain. The former member of Sanity was then attacked by Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner after the match, kicking him out of Imperium. The German pro-wrestler signed with WWE in 2015.

Another shock release was former MMA Horsewomen member Jessamyn Duke, who was an integral part of Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel over the past year. However, she had not wrestled since an her appearance on Raw Underground last year.

Vanessa Borne, who was reportedly called to the main roster in January 2020 after re-signing with WWE was also shown the door, so was Skyler Story aka Brandi Lauren Pawalek.

NXT referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons were also released by the company.

Reports suggest that a few more Superstar will be released in the coming days.

