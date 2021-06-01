Kavita Devi Still With WWE, To be Involved as an Ambassador for the Company in India

Refuting media reports of being released from WWE, the company’s first women signee from India, Kavita Devi, has clarified that the reports of her release “aren’t accurate". In an interview transcript provided by the WWE, Kavita Devi revealed she suffered an ACL injury over a year back and has been unable to perform in the ring. She is currently in India since January after her husband contracted Covid earlier this year.

“I needed to be here with my family, I chose not to go back to America," Devi clarified about her absence from WWE. “I’ve read some of those reports, and they aren’t accurate. I have been back at home in India since January. My husband contracted Covid earlier this year. Everyone at WWE has been incredibly supportive, I am filled with gratitude for everything they have done for me. They understand that India is where I need to be. We are working together on a new arrangement that allows me to be home, but still part of the WWE Universe," she goes on to add in the interview.

Devi, who signed with the company in 2017 and competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament, last appeared on TV in July 2019. She had also missed the WWE Superstar Spectacle featuring India-origin wrestlers as she was in India tending to her family. “I was at home in India with my husband who was recovering from Covid. WWE made every effort to still make me feel included - they even made it possible for me to film a video message to be used during the show. I was sad to not be there in person, but I had to be at home with my family," she said.

In the interview, Devi also revealed that she will ‘still be involved as an ambassador for WWE in India’ and may soon be scouting for talent in India. However, this puts a big question mark over the former power-lifter’s in-ring career with the company.

“India continues to be a very important market for WWE with some of the most passionate fans in the world. I will still be involved as an ambassador for WWE in India. In the future that may mean I am involved in scouting new talent or with WWE Live events, anything is possible. There is incredible Indian talent at WWE and I will continue to champion them here at home – including Sanjana George, from Kottayam, who recently signed a developmental contract at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando," she said.

Though Devi’s in-ring career may now seem to be in limbo, she will always be the first Indian woman to have been signed by WWE and will continue to be an inspiration for women who want to pursue their dream of joining WWE.

“That is very important to me. Even though I’m not in Orlando anymore, I will still always be the first Indian woman to have been signed by WWE. My experience at the WWE Performance Center has been more than I could have ever imagined, and now I want to help create opportunities for the next generation of WWE Superstars. I want to be an inspiration for every little girl in India who has a dream. I now get to be home with my family, but I am still living my dream and I am excited about the future," she added.

