KAY Vs KON Dream11 Team Prediction Turkish Super League 2020, Kayserispor vs Konyaspor - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Kayserispor have been winless in the last five matches that they have played in the Turkish Super League 2020. The team have only managed two wins from the 12 matches. In the latest outing, Kayserispor were beaten by Antalyaspor by 2-0 on December 21.

KAY vs KON Turkish Super League 2020, Kayserispor vs Konyaspor match is scheduled for Thursday, December 24 at 6:30 PM IST. The kick off will be played at the Kadir Has Stadium.

Konyaspor too have been disappointing in the league. They have four wins and 15 points from 12 matches. The team have been on the losing end of the last two matches that they have played in the tournament. Most recently, they were defeated by Sivasspor by 0-1 on December 21.

Turkish Super League 2020 Kayserispor vs Konyaspor: KAY vs KON Dream11 Team Prediction

Kayserispor vs Konyaspor Turkish Super League 2020 KAY Vs KON Dream11 Captain: Omer Ali Sahiner

Kayserispor vs Konyaspor Turkish Super League 2020 KAY Vs KON Dream11 Vice-Captain: Artem Kravets

Kayserispor vs Konyaspor Turkish Super League 2020 KAY Vs KON Dream11 Goalkeeper: Silviu Lung

Kayserispor vs Konyaspor Turkish Super League 2020 KAY Vs KON Dream11 Defender: Yasir Subasi, Miguel Lopes, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, A. Behich

Kayserispor vs Konyaspor Turkish Super League 2020 KAY Vs KON Dream11 Midfielder: Faruku Miya, Zoran Kvrzic, Deni Milosevic, Levan Shengelia

Kayserispor vs Konyaspor Turkish Super League 2020 KAY Vs KON Dream11 Striker: Artem Kravets, Omer Ali Sahiner

KAY vs KON Turkish Super League 2020 Kayserispor possible starting XI line-up vs Konyaspor: Silviu Lung, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Aziz Behich, Zoran Kvrzic, Yasir Subasi, Manuel Fernandes, Pedro Henrique, Cristian Sapunaru, Joseph Attamah, Miguel Lopes, Gustavo Campanharo

KAY Vs KON Turkish Super League 2020 Konyaspor possible starting XI line-up vs Kayserispor: Ibrahim Sehic, Guilherme Sityá, Ugur Demirok, Omer Ali Sahiner, Faruku Miya, Alper Uludag, Levan Shengelia, Ahmet Calik, Deni Milosevic, Artem Kravets, Marin Anicic