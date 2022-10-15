KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's ISL 2022-23 KBFC vs ATKMB Match, October 16, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 7:30 pm IST

Kerala Blasters FC kicked off their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on a promising note after outclassing East Bengal FC 3-1. Kerala, in their next ISL fixture, will be up against the other Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan. The match between Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

ALSO READ| Try to Improve All The Time: Chennaiyin FC’s Thomas Brdaric after 1-1 Draw vs Bengaluru FC

Kerala’s Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi came off the bench in the 79th minute and scored a brace to earn full three points for his side against the Red and Gold brigade.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan will have to fix their defence ahead of the game against Kerala. The Green and Maroon defence appeared to be lacklustre in their opening match. ATK Mohun Bagan failed to secure an impressive start to their ISL campaign as Juan Ferrando’s men had to endure a humiliating 1-2 defeat against Chennaiyin FC, in the first match.

ATK Mohun Bagan did clinch a lead against Chennaiyin but eventually, they conceded two late goals to suffer a heartbreaking defeat.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is everything you need to know:

KBFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match.

KBFC vs ATKMB Live Streaming

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

KBFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The KBFC vs ATKMB ISL match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Kochi, on Sunday, October 16 at 7:30 pm IST

KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Adrian Luna

Vice-Captain: Manvir Singh

Suggested Playing XI for KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Sahal Samad, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Ashique Kuruniyan

Strikers: Manvir Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos

<b>Latest Sports News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>