KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After a long wait, the football fans in India have a reason to rejoice as the much-awaited Indian Super League (ISL) is back with a new season. ISL 2020-21 will be played in Goa this year at three venues, in the absence of the crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first match of the tournament will be played between Kerala Blasters FC and the newly-merged ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim at 7.30pm IST. The Friday match between the two strong teams is expected to set the rhythm for the complete season.

Kerala Blasters FC have introduced a major change in their playing squad, including capable Indian players and talented foreign contingent. They have names like Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP and Nongdamba Naorem who can always promise an interesting match with the opponent. On the other hand, this will be the first tournamenet for ATK Mohun Bagan after their merger, one defending ISL champions (ATK) and another being defending I-League champions (Mohun Bagan).

KBFC vs ATMB ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming

The live streaming of Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

KBFC vs ATMB ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Match Details

November 20 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 team for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan captain: Gary Hooper

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan vice-captain: Sandesh Jhingan

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan defenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Nishu Kumar

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan midfielders: Edu Garcia, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan strikers: Gary Hooper, Roy Krishna, David Williams

KBFC vs ATMB ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters starting 11 against ATK Mohun Bagan: Vicente Gómez, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Bakary Kone, Vicente Gómez, Facundo Pereyra, Sergio Cidoncha, Lalruatthara, Bilal Khan, Jordan Murray

KBFC vs ATMB ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan starting 11 against Kerala Blasters: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Manvir Singh, Pritam Kotal