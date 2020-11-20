KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan play the opening match of the seventh season.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: November 20, 2020, 12:40 IST
After a long wait, the football fans in India have a reason to rejoice as the much-awaited Indian Super League (ISL) is back with a new season. ISL 2020-21 will be played in Goa this year at three venues, in the absence of the crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first match of the tournament will be played between Kerala Blasters FC and the newly-merged ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim at 7.30pm IST. The Friday match between the two strong teams is expected to set the rhythm for the complete season.
Kerala Blasters FC have introduced a major change in their playing squad, including capable Indian players and talented foreign contingent. They have names like Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP and Nongdamba Naorem who can always promise an interesting match with the opponent. On the other hand, this will be the first tournamenet for ATK Mohun Bagan after their merger, one defending ISL champions (ATK) and another being defending I-League champions (Mohun Bagan).
KBFC vs ATMB ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming
The live streaming of Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
KBFC vs ATMB ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Match Details
November 20 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 team for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan captain: Gary Hooper
ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan vice-captain: Sandesh Jhingan
ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya
ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan defenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Nishu Kumar
ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan midfielders: Edu Garcia, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad
ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs ATMB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan strikers: Gary Hooper, Roy Krishna, David Williams
KBFC vs ATMB ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters starting 11 against ATK Mohun Bagan: Vicente Gómez, Nishu Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Bakary Kone, Vicente Gómez, Facundo Pereyra, Sergio Cidoncha, Lalruatthara, Bilal Khan, Jordan Murray
KBFC vs ATMB ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan starting 11 against Kerala Blasters: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Manvir Singh, Pritam Kotal