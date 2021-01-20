KBFC vs BFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru FC have been winless in the last five matches that they have played in the Indian Super League 2020-21. With the upcoming match on Wednesday, January 20, they will be eyeing to make a comeback against Kerala Blasters.KBFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC match will start from 7:30 PM IST at the GMC Stadium.

Both Kerala and Bengaluru are in a terrible shape at present. The Kerala Blasters are placed at the second last spot with only two wins out of 11 matches. Bengaluru, on the other hand, have managed three wins from 11 matches.

In the latest kick-off, the two sides met the same fate after their respective matches ended in a draw. Kerala was up against East Bengal on January 15. In the match, the two sides scored one goal each. Bengaluru too had the same result of 1-1 against NorthEast United

KBFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

KBFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

Wednesday, January 20 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs BFCDream11 team for Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Captain: Jordan Murray

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Defenders: Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Midfielders: Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartulu, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Jordan Murray

KBFC vs BFCISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting 11 against Bengaluru FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray

KBFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting 11 against Kerala Blasters FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)