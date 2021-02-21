KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will clash in Match No. 102 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). This match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters lost 4-0 to Hyderabad FC in their previous match following which they sacked their head coach Kibu Vicuna. The game was in the balance in the first half but then defending after the change of sides took the Blasters down.

Kerala Blasters will come into this match and they have one of the most fragile defensive units in the competition. They have allowed the opposition to score 33 goals in 18 matches.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC in their previous fixture. They have scored just 16 times in 18 encounters.

“I am still proud of the team for many reasons. They showed character irrespective of the teams. Practically the team showed character but we lost two points against FC Goa and NorthEast,” coach Csaba Laszlo has said.

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC game will commence at 07:30 PM IST.

KBFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC can be seen on the Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi in India. Live streaming of ISL in India will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

KBFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Details

Sunday, February 21 – 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

ISL 2020-21, KBFC vs CFC Dream11 team for Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC

Captain: Jordan Murray

Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Abdul Hakku, Bakary Kone, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic

Midfielders: Vicente Gomez, Juande, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura

Strikers: Jordan Murray, Lallianzuala Chhangte

KBFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters possible starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Lalruatthara, Abdul Hakku, Bakary Kone, Denechandra Meetei, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Juande, Rahul KP, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray

KBFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC possible starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Manuel Lanzarote, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestyr, Lallianzuala Chhangte