KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After winning the match against Bengaluru FC, the Kerala Blasters side will be aiming to continue their form against FC Goa in the upcoming match on Saturday, January 23. Kerala’s performance in Indian Super League 2020-21, has been terrible but with the no loss in the last three matches, it seems like the team have brought their campaign back on track.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

KBFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match will start from 7:30 PM IST at the GMC Stadium.

Goa have been in great form and are at the third position in the league. The team have not lost a single match in the last five fixtures that they have played. After ending their latest game in a draw against ATK Mohun Bagan with 1-1 score, the team have managed 19 points from 12 matches.

Kerala, on the contrary, only have only 13 points from 12 matches. In their latest kick-off, they beat Bengaluru by 2-1

KBFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

KBFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Match Details

Saturday, January 23 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs FCG Dream11 team for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa:

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Captain: Jorge Ortiz

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Vice-Captain: Edu Bedia

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Defenders: Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, James Kevin Donachie, Saviour Gama

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goamidfielders: Jorge Ortiz, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Brandon Fernandes, Vicente Gomez

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Strikers: Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper

KBFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters probable playing 11 against FC Goa: Albino Gomes, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson, Yendrembam, Sandeep Singh, Vicente Gómez, Juande, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper

KBFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable playing 11 against Kerala Blasters: Naveen Kumar, Iván Garrido, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Noguera, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander