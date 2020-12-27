KBFC vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

A winless Kerala Blasters will hope to secure their first three points when they take on a formidable Hyderabad FC on Sunday, December 27 at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

Hyderabad FC have been impressive so far in the league, as they have won two, drawn three and lost one game so far. The Nizams sit at the seventh position with nine points so far.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC will hope to win their first game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The Blasters have drawn and lost three games so far and have just three points to their name.

Hyderabad FC can move up the table with full points. Kerala Blasters FC, meanwhile, have the opportunity to register their first win of the season.

The Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

KBFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

KBFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Sunday, December 27 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs HFC Dream11 team for Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC captain: Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC vice-captain: Vicente Gomez

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC goalkeeper: Subrata Paul

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC defenders: Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Costa Nhamoinesu

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC midfielders: Halicharan Narzary, Jeakson Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Joao Victor

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC strikers: Gary Hooper

KBFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana (C)

KBFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez (C), Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper

Summary: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Best Picks / Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Captain / Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more