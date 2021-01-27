KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Kerala Blasters FC square off against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL) 2020-21 match on Wednesday, January 27 at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

Both sides currently feature in the bottom four sides on the ISL points table. Having won and drawn two matches each and lost just one match in their previous five ISL games. The Kerala unit currently occupy the ninth spot in the ISL standings. On the other hand, their opponents tonight have lost three out of their last five ISL outings and will be desperate to get some wins under their belt. However, Jamshedpur are just a spot above Kerala on the eighth in the ISL standings.

The ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match is scheduled to kick off at 07:30pm, IST.

KBFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

KBFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Thursday, January 26 - 07.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs JFC Dream11 team for Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Captain: Stephen Eze

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Vice-captain: TP Rehenesh

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Defenders: Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Midfielders: Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Vicente Gomez

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Strikers: Facundo Pereyra, Nerijus Valskis

KBFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Bakary Kone, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Seityasen Singh, Jordan Murray

KBFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis