KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Kerala Blasters will lock horns against Mumbai City FC in the first match of the 17th game week of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. The exciting match will be played at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim on Wednesday, February 3.

Both sides come into the fixture on the back of unexpected defeats in their previous outings. Mumbai City lost to NorthEast United FC, while the Blasters lost the game in a shocking manner against ATK Mohun Bagan. Mumbai City FC are atop the standings with 30 points from 14 matches, while Kerala Blasters FC are placed ninth with just 15 points from as many matches.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

The ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm, IST.

KBFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

KBFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

Wednesday, February 3 - 07.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 team for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Captain: Adam le Fondre

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Nishu Kumar, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Midfielders: Vicente Gomez, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Strikers: Adam le Fondre, Facundo Pereyra

KBFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Abdul Hakku, Vicente Gomez

KBFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Amrinder Singh (C, GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Adam le Fondre