KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After facing a defeat in their opening match of the ISL 2020–21, Kerala Blasters FC will once again be back on the field to face NorthEast United FC on November 26, Thursday at 7.30 pm IST. The ISL 2020 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC outing is scheduled to take place at GMC Stadium in Goa. The coastal state is hosting all the ISL matches this season with no-person attendance rule.

Kerala Blasters FC did not have an expected season last year. They ended seventh in the league table, two positions above their standing in ISL 2018-19. For this year, the team have signed 13 new faces, including coach Kibu Vicuna. Overseas players Zimbabwean Costa Nhamoinesu and former PSG defender Bakary Kone add to the team strength while left-back Nishu Kumar has bagged a four-year deal with KBFC.

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), on the other hand, won their previous outing against Mumbai City FC with 1-0 score. The Highlanders are being coached this season by newly appointed Spaniard Gerard Nus, who is also the youngest head coach in the ISL. Talking about their line-up, the team have roped in six new overseas players, including Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Khassa Camara, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla, and Kwesi Appiah.

KBFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

KBFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Thursday, November 26 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium, Goa

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team for Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Captain: Gary Hooper

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Vice-Captain: Luís Machado

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Goalkeeper: Subhasish Roy

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Defenders: Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Bakary Koné

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Midfielders: Khassa Camara, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Strikers: Gary Hooper, Kwesi Appiah, Luís Machado

KBFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Albino Gomes, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Koné, Jessel Carneiro, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gómez, Gary Hooper, Nongdamba Naorem, Ritwik Kumar Das

KBFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Subhasish Roy, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kwesi Appiah, Luís Machado, Ninthoinganba Meetei