KBFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Struggling at the bottom of the Indian Super League 2020-21 table with zero wins so far, Odisha FC will once again step into the field when they take on second-last placed team, Kerala Blasters on Thursday. The match will begin at 7.30pm IST at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

Both teams have played eight games each, however, KBFC managed to win one game while concluding three in a draw. Odisha FC, on the other hand, had shown their worst performance this season with six losses and 2 points in the kitty.

While the Yellow Army eye a win today over the worst-performing OFC, the match may go in another direction as well, or end in a draw. The Kalinga Warriors will try their best to register first victory of the season.

KBFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

KBFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Thursday, January 7 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs OFC, Dream11 team for Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs OFC, Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Captain: Manuel Onwu

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs OFC, Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Vice-captain: Jordan Murray

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs OFC, Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs OFC, Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Defenders: Nishu Kumar, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs OFC, Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs OFC, Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Strikers: Jordan Murray, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

KBFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (c), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Lalthathanga Khawlring, Jordan Murray

KBFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu