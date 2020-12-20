KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Kerala Blasters FC host SC East Bengal in the upcoming Indian Super league 2020-21 fixture on Sunday, December 20, at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters comes into this clash on the back of a 4-2 loss against defending champions Bengaluru FC. While, SC East Bengal, head on the back of a close 3-2 defeat against Hyderabad FC.

The Blasters have registered only two points from five games so far and are placed ninth in the standings. Whereas, the Red and Golds are languishing at the bottom of the table, with just one point from their five games.

Both the sides yet to register a win in the tournament and this could be a tough contest as, the Blasters will retain their ninth spot with full points. Whereas, East Bengal, might replace the opponents if they win on Sunday.

The ISL 2020-21 game between Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm

KBFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming:

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

KBFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Match Details:

Friday, December 11 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 team for Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal:

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal captain: Gary Hooper

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal vice-captain: Anthony Pilkington

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal defenders: Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Scott Neville, Mohamed Irshad

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal midfielders: Vicente Gomez, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma

ISL 2020-21 KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal strikers: Jeje Lalpekhlua

KBFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez (C), Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper

KBFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Mohamed Irshad, Sehnaj Singh, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua