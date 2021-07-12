Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - KC Ganapathy And Varun Thakkar, Sailing

From being school dropouts to representing India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it has been a quite a journey for both KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar.

Both were born and raised in Chennai and started their careers in the same club, practising eight to nine hours a day. As their careers progressed, the duo started competing as individuals in the same competitions, be it nationals or international events, which eventually turned them into rivals.

Ganapathy went on to represent India in the Asian Games in 2010. However, the tides changed when the 29er boats were introduced in India and the duo saw a golden opportunity to turn their rivalry into partnership.

Now, Thakkar does the rowing and Ganapathy is at the helm and the duo have found success after shifting from 29ers to 49ers. The duo first tasted major success when they won bronze in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta in Sailing.

In 2021, they competed at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers and finished first to book their tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

KC Ganapathy Stats

Age - 25

Sports/Discipline - Sailing (49ers)

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Varun Thakkar Stats

Age – 26

Sports/Discipline - Sailing (49ers)

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements (Collective)

Asian Games

Bronze – Asian Games Sailing (49ers), 2018 Jakarta

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

The 49ers sailors competed in the Mussanah Open, which is one of the four tournaments hosted by the Asia and Africa Olympic Qualifier Tournaments. The duo finished first, claiming gold and securing their maiden Olympics appearance.

Recent Performances

In 2019, Thakkar and Ganapathy participated in the Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi where they finished second and took silver. The same year, the duo also competed in the 49ers World Championship in Auckland where they finished 65th and finished 39th in the 2019 Oceania Championship at the same venue.

But after much practice during the pandemic, the duo took gold at the Mussanah Open Championship.

