Kean Scores 2 As PSG Wins 2-0 At Basaksehir; Neymar Injured

ISTANBUL: New signing Moise Kean scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat Basaksehir 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday but lost Neymar to an injury.

Kean grabbed his goals in the 64th and 79th minutes as PSG weathered some strong attacks to get back on track after losing its opening game at home to Manchester United.

Champions League newcomer Basaksehir sustained a second defeat after losing to Leipzig.

Neymar limped off with an apparent thigh injury after 26 minutes and was replaced by winger Pablo Sarabia.

There were only a small number fans present in Istanbul because of coronavirus restrictions.

In Group H’s other game, United faced Leipzig later at Old Trafford.

