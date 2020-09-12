Miomir Kecmanovic and Yannick Hanfmann Set Up ATP Final In Kitzbuehel

Miomir Kecmanovic ended the run of Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler at the Generali Open on Saturday, setting up a final against Yannick Hanfmann.

Kecmanovic defeated the 303rd-ranked Huesler 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the second semifinal, after Hanfmann outlasted Laslo Djere 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in a duel between qualifiers.

It was the first time since 1990 that three qualifiers contested an ATP semifinals. The last qualifier to win a title was Daniil Medvedev at the 2018 Japan Open.

Kecmanovic and Hanfmann are seeking their first career title after losing one previous final — the Serbian in Antalya in 2019 and the German in Gstaad in 2017.

The finalists will meet for the first time on Sunday.

Kecmanovic led Huesler 6-2, 5-4 but the 47th-ranked Serbian lost five of the following six games to find himself in the deciding set 2-1 and a break down.

However, Kecmanovic was back in command after a 4-0 run and wrapped up the win on his second match point when Huesler netted a backhand.

Huesler, who had previously won only one ATP match in his career, beat top-seeded Fabio Fognini and Feliciano Lopez on his way to his first career semi.

Hanfmann missed two match points at 5-4 in the final set against Djere but closed out the win on his third chance in the tiebreaker.

The clay-court tournament is the first ATP event in Europe since February. A limited number of spectators are allowed into the 5,400-capacity stadium.