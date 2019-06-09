Kedar Jadhav: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Kedar Jadhav is an Indian all-rounder and is part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 34 years old.
Kedar Jadhav has a very unorthodox bowling action. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Kedar Mahadav Jadhav is an Indian cricketer. He was born on March 26, 1985, in Pune, Maharashtra. He is 34 years of age. A batting allrounder, he is a right-hand batter and bowls right-arm offbreak.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, India A, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Maharashtra, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Jadhav has played in 60 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 1174 runs at an average of 43.48. His highest score is 120. He has scored two centuries and five half-centuries.
Jadhav has taken 27 wickets at an average of 34.70. His bowling economy rate is 5.15. His best bowling figure is 3/23.
Jadhav made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Ranchi, Nov 16, 2014, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, Mar 13, 2019.
This Kedar Jadhav: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.
