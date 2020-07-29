'Keep Working Hard': Mirabai Chanu, Manpreet Singh Look at the Positives of Olympic Postponement

Indian weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu looked at the postponement of Tokyo Olympics as a positive and said she will be ready to compete well when the Games come next year.

Tokyo Olympics, which were supposed to be held this year, were postponed to July 23, 2021 to August 8, 2021.

As the world counts down one more year to the biggest event in the global sports calendar, Adidas, under the ambit of 'Ready For Sport' campaign has launched the 'What's One More' film, aiming to inspire and enable all athletes as they prepare for its 2021 return.

The film explores how these cancellations affected the physical and mental wellness of individuals, while also following how they used this experience to positively prepare to get back in the game, leading the way and inspiring athletes who are watching from home.

"The postponement of world's biggest sports competition gives us one more year to prepare and I am working hard to improve my performance and do well next year.

"I firmly believe that sport is a symbol of optimism and joy which inspires us to look forward and brings positivity into our lives. I am staying positive and will keep working hard so when the time comes, I will be fully ready for Tokyo," Padma Shri Awardee Chanu siad on the launch of the campaign.

Using first person stories of resilience and vulnerability to inspire, the film follows the reflections of global athletes, and the return to sport they hope to make.

"We might compete separately, but there is still a sense of unity that prevails in the sports community and it is this sense of togetherness that we need to focus on at the moment.

"'One More' reminds and inspires all athletes to keep working hard and emerge even stronger for the next year," Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said.