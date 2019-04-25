English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barcelona Open: Kei Nishikori, Daniil Medvedev Reach Quarters With Straight Sets Wins
Barcelona Open: Kei Nishikori beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-3 while Daniil Medvedev won 6-3, 6-2 against Mackenzie McDonald.
Kei Nishikori displayed excellent form to dismantle the young Auger-Aliassime. (Photo Credit: Barcelona Open)
Barcelona: Kei Nishikori swept into the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-1 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday.
The seventh-ranked Japanese star, eliminated in the second round in Monte Carlo last week, broke the Canadian teenager, ranked 31st, in the opening game of the match.
Nishikori then broke again in the fifth and seventh games to take the set.
After Nishikori broke in the fourth game of the second set, Auger-Aliassime began to fight back. The 18-year-old had five break points in the next game, before the fourth seed held.
The Canadian finally broke, to love, in the seventh game but Nishikori broke straight back and served out to win the match.
In the other early match, seventh seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.
🇯🇵 @keinishikori is @bcnopenbs QF bound 👊— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) April 25, 2019
He impresses to move past Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-3 👏
Watch the tournament on @TennisTV 👊 pic.twitter.com/0qG779cr4f
