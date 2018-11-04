English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kei Nishikori Replaces Injured Del Potro at ATP Finals
Kei Nishikori will compete in the ATP Finals in London following the withdrawal of Juan Martin del Potro due to a right knee injury.
A file photo of Kei Nishikori. (Image: AP)
London: Kei Nishikori will compete in the ATP Finals in London following the withdrawal of Juan Martin del Potro due to a right knee injury.
The Japanese player joins Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem at the elite eight-player event, which starts on November 11.
Del Potro, who reached a career-high ranking of number three earlier this season, injured his knee while competing at the Shanghai Masters last month.
"It's frustrating for me not to be able to compete in London," said Del Potro.
"It's a very special tournament and I've tried everything possible to get my knee better. The rehabilitation is making good progress but I need more time."
Nishikori, 28, will be making his fourth appearance at the season finale, having reached the semi-finals in 2014 and 2016.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
