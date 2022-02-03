Keith Lee, Ember Moon, Nia Jax Among Former WWE Superstars Who are Now Free Agents

On November 4, last year, a number of major stars were released by WWE. The company cited budget cuts as the main reason to drop several main rosters and NXT stars from their contracts. A 90-day “No Compete" clause, which was given to each former champion as part of their release, has now expired. The non-compete implied that the stars couldn’t sign with any major wrestling promotion for the next three months. The promising rising stars as well as people who recently returned to WWE and long-time associated talent are now officially free agents. The list of the ten Superstars released by WWE is here:

Keith Lee: Undoubtedly, one of the biggest names to be released during this penultimate wave of budget cuts in 2021 is Lee. The potential future world champion is trying to copyright his “Limitless" nickname.

Ember Moon: Moon already returned to her independent wrestling name, Athena. The former NXT Women’s Champion teased a big announcement last night.

Oney Lorcan: After switching his name to Biff Busick again, Lorcan started advertising for bookings.

Mia Yim: Yim shared a post on Twitter to celebrate her freedom. Lee’s partner has made a comeback to live streaming on Twitch.

B-Fab: Briana Brandy was the first of Hit Row to be released.

Nia Jax: On Renee Paquette’s The Sessions, Jax revealed WWE tried to bring her back for the Royal Rumble, which she outright rejected.

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado: Metalik as Mascara Dorada will compete in GCW’s Fight Club 2: Houston event. Dorado recently took part in the Jiu-Jitsu World League Florida Open tournament.

Eva Marie: Marie worked with Alexa Bliss and Doudrop before being let go.

Harry Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.): Smith remains heavily decorated from the time spent outside of WWE, most notably with his five world tag team championship reigns.

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett): Scarlett already appears in independent promotions. Kross, now Killer Kross has teased joining EC3 and Adam Scherr as part of the Control Your Narrative group.

Earlier, Kross shared a message for his fans on social media which read, “Much on my mind as of late as I come to a close on this final period. Nothing but gratitude for every second”

