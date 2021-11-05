According to multiple reports, World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, has released another set of superstars on Thursday. Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, Eva Marie, Ember Moon, Scarlett Bordeaux, Franky Monet and Oney Lorcan were reportedly among the 18 names released by WWE from the main roster and NXT. While PWInsider reported Kross’ departure, Fightful reported the other names that have been let go.

Among the 18 names released, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross’ exit have shocked fans worldwide.

Keith Lee, who had joined the company in 2018, was a force to reckon with during his time in NXT. During his stint with the erstwhile black and gold brand, he won the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship. He made his main roster debut in August of 2020 and earned a pinfall victory over Randy Orton in his first pay-per-view match at Payback. This year, he was even scheduled to face Riddle and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV but was pulled from the match. He remained out of action until July. It was later revealed that it was due to contracting COVID-19, followed by heart inflammation.

ALSO READ | Rana Daggubati to Be The Face of WWE Campaign in Tamil, Telugu

Keith Lee returned to RAW in September as “Bearcat" Lee and defeated Akira Tozawa. He also faced Cedric Alexander last month. His partner Mia Yim has also been released.

Seriously?? That’s a list of stars. They’ll be juuuuust fine wherever they land ❤️— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 4, 2021

As for Karrion Kross was a dominant NXT champion, with Bordeaux as his mysterious valet, but his move to the main roster did not work out. He was separated from Bordeaux, and the sheen was also missing from his entrance and then put into several feuds that went nowhere.

Kross and Bordeaux, who are a real-life couple, previously had a strong run together in Impact Wrestling, have both been let go. While WWE is yet to release a statement on the releases, Bordeaux tweeted, ‘Officially free to work in 30 days!"

Officially free to work in 30 days!— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 4, 2021

Another high-profile name that has been let go was Nia Jax. She has been out of action for almost two months since being attacked by former tag team partner Shayna Baszler.

ALSO READ | Former WWE Wrestler Daniel Bryan Shares Real Details Behind Retirement

Ember Moon, a former NXT champion and NXT women’s tag team champion, has also been let go, so was Hit Row, a member of B-Fab. B-Fab, along with Hit Row, made their SmackDown debut just two weeks ago, and they were a hit with the universe with their mic skills and in-ring action.

The company also released NXT talents Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier and Katrina Cortez.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.