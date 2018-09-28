English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kento Momota Becomes First Japanese Man to Top Badminton World Rankings
World champion Kento Momota has become the first Japanese man to top the Badminton World Federation rankings, replacing Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the top of the list for men's singles.
(Image credit: Reuters)
Loading...
World champion Kento Momota has become the first Japanese man to top the Badminton World Federation rankings, replacing Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at the top of the list for men's singles.
Rio Olympic bronze medallist and 2017 world champion Axelsen slipped to third in the latest edition of the rankings, behind China's Shi Yuqi.
Momota was suspended in April 2016 for visiting an illegal casino and missed the Olympics before returning to the tour at the Canadian Open in July last year.
The explosive 24-year-old won back-to-back tournaments in March and April this year before losing to Lee Chong Wei in the final of the Malaysia Open.
He beat Axelsen in the final of the Indonesia Open in July before winning the men's singles title at world championships the following month in Nanjing.
Momota also won his home Japan Open earlier this month but finished a surprise runner-up behind Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at last week's China Open, a second loss to the Indonesian in a few weeks after his reverse at the Asian Games in Jakarta.
Rio Olympic bronze medallist and 2017 world champion Axelsen slipped to third in the latest edition of the rankings, behind China's Shi Yuqi.
Momota was suspended in April 2016 for visiting an illegal casino and missed the Olympics before returning to the tour at the Canadian Open in July last year.
The explosive 24-year-old won back-to-back tournaments in March and April this year before losing to Lee Chong Wei in the final of the Malaysia Open.
He beat Axelsen in the final of the Indonesia Open in July before winning the men's singles title at world championships the following month in Nanjing.
Momota also won his home Japan Open earlier this month but finished a surprise runner-up behind Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at last week's China Open, a second loss to the Indonesian in a few weeks after his reverse at the Asian Games in Jakarta.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
- Pataakha Movie Review: Vishal Bhardwaj Film's Power Rings on So Many Levels
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Written Updates: Anup Jalota Flirts With Roshmi-Kriti While Sreesanth Bowls to Decide New Captains
- Hacker Threatens to Delete Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Page While Live Streaming it
- Parineeti Chopra is a Stunning Pool Baby in Filmfare’s New Cover. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...