News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Kentucky Coach Elzy Suspends All-American Howard, Wyatt

Kentucky Coach Elzy Suspends All-American Howard, Wyatt

Kentucky interim women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy suspended AllAmerica guard Rhyne Howard for two games and forward Tatyana Wyatt for three on Wednesday just hours before the No. 11 Wildcats begin the season against Murray State.

LEXINGTON, Ky.: Kentucky interim women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy suspended All-America guard Rhyne Howard for two games and forward Tatyana Wyatt for three on Wednesday just hours before the No. 11 Wildcats begin the season against Murray State.

Howard, a junior, was suspended for not upholding program standards while Wyatt, a senior, was disciplined for a violation of team rules. No specifics were stated in a news release announcing the punishment, and both players will begin their suspensions Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Howard, who averaged 23.4 points per game last season for the Wildcats, became the programs first player to be honored as a preseason All-American by The Associated Press. She was a unanimous selection by a national media panel. Southeastern Conference coaches named Howard as player of the year last season and as the preseason top player.

Wyatt averaged 6.5 points and 4.7 rebounds last season and led Kentucky with 42 blocks.

___

More AP womens basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...